Pump price for PMS now N125 per litre – NNPC

Following President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), reduces pump price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), the Corporation says the new price is now N125.

The NNPC disclosed this on its official Twitter handle in Abuja, on Wednesday, saying the new price will take effect from Thursday, March 19.

“In compliance with the directives of the Honourable Minister of State for Petroleum Resources on PMS pricing, the Corporation has reviewed its Ex-coastal, Ex-depot and NNPC Retail pump prices accordingly.

“Effective March 19, 2020, NNPC Ex-Coastal price for PMS has been reviewed downwards from N117.6/litre to N99.44/litre while Ex-Depot price is reduced from N133.28/litre to N113.28/litre.

“These reductions will therefore translate to N125/litre retail pump price, it said.(NAN)