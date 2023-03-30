Publishers laud President Buhari for signing copyright Act into law

By Alex Enebeli

Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for signing into law the Copyright Amended Bill which repeals the Copyright Act, Cap C28, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.

President Muhammadu Buhari had on the 17th of March, 2023 assented to the Copyright Act 2022 which provides for the regulation, protection and administration of copyright in Nigeria.

This is contained in a statement by the President/Chairman-in- Council, NPA, Dr Uchenna Anioke on Wednesday in Enugu.

Anioke applauded the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation, Mr Abubakar Malami, the Director General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr John Asein and the National Assembly for the legislation.

He added that the Act would go a long way in promoting creativity and encouraging more authors and writers for the educational advancement of Nigeria at large.

According to him, President Muhammadu Buhari has demonstrated commitment to the growth of publishing and creativity at large, expressing hope that this gesture will have a positive impact on the country’s economy.

“Nigerian Publishers Association had been yearning for this development for long and was happy to see it come to fruition.

“The signing into law of the bill will give more confidence to owners of copyright materials in Nigeria and offer them favourable climate to operate just as their counterparts enjoy same privilege elsewhere in the world.

“The new copyright amendment bill will also attract more players to the industry and give more job opportunities, thus, improving Nigeria’s economy,” NPA President said.

He appealed to all and sundry to support the initiative for the betterment of all.

“We equally appeal to all book pirates to desist from their nefarious acts, as it will not be business as usual for them, with this new Copyright Amendment Act,” Anioke added.

He said the bill would provide appropriate limitations and exceptions to guarantee access to creative works among others.

“The new Copyright Act expands the rights of authors, raises the sanctions for criminal infringements and more adequately addresses the challenges posed by digital and online use of copyright works,” he said. (NAN)