Publisher of SINL Nigeria Online news gives daughter out in marriage

By Haruna Salami

It was joy all the way for the family of Alhaji Saminu Ibrahim Ajibade, the publisher of one of the fastest growing online news media, SINL Nigeria Online as he gave out the hand of his beautiful daughter, Hamida Titilope, in marriage to Abdulrazaq Olajide Alimi.

The classy event which took place at the Ajoke Hall of the Parliament event center, Offa, Kwara state on Saturday, July 24, 2021, was attended by a galaxy of eminent personalities.

The veteran journalist and publisher of SINL Nigeria Online, (www.sinlnigeria.com.ng), Alhaji Saminu could not hide his joy as the rites to solidify his elegant daughter, Titilope’s union to Abdulrazaq were concluded.

Those who graced the occasion include but not limited to Honourable Femi Agbaje Whyte, Kwara state commissioner of Water Resources, Provost Kwara State School of Health Technology Offa, Alhaji Rauf Aliyu, Professor Taiye Aliyu, Alumni members of University of Ilorin, 1991 set.

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...