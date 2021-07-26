Publisher of SINL Nigeria Online news gives daughter out in marriage

July 26, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News, Project, Society News 0



By Haruna Salami

It was joy all the way for the Alhaji Saminu Ibrahim Ajibade, the publisher one the fastest growing online news media, SINL Nigeria Online  as he gave out the of his beautiful daughter, Hamida Titilope, in marriage to Abdulrazaq Olajide Alimi.

The classy event which took place at the Ajoke Hall the Parliament event center, Offa, state on Saturday, July 24, 2021, was attended by a galaxy eminent personalities.

The veteran journalist and publisher SINL Nigeria Online, (www.sinlnigeria.com.ng), Alhaji Saminu could not hide his joy as the rites to solidify his elegant daughter, Titilope’s union to  Abdulrazaq were concluded.

Those who graced the occasion include not limited to Honourable Femi Agbaje Whyte, state commissioner of Resources, Provost State of Health Technology Offa, Alhaji Rauf Aliyu, Professor Taiye Aliyu, Alumni members of University of Ilorin, 1991 .

Tags: , , ,