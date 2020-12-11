Publisher of Leadership, Sam Nda-Isaiah, dead

Publisher of Leadership newspapers, Mr Sam Nda-Isaiah is dead.

The death was confirmed by family sources and close friends Friday night.

No information has been disclosed about the exact cause of his death.

Sam as he was fondly called was pharmacist who became a respected columnist and ultimately the publisher Leadership.

He eventually launched a foray into politics and was Presidential aspirant in 2015, but President Muhammadu Buhari defeated l his rivals to clinch the ticket and the presidency.

Sam was also a close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari.