Publisher hails Tinubu, urges N/Delta governors to invest in maritime sector

By Nathan Nwakamma

Publisher of the Blue Economy Online Magazine, Dr. Piriye Kiyaramo, has urged South-South governors to invest in the emerging Blue Economy to unleash potentials of the ocean to create more jobs and boost their states’ economies.

Kiyaramo noted that the oceans, seas and coastal areas contributed to food security and poverty eradication and that over three billion people used the oceans for sustenance and 80 per cent of world trade occured over the seas.

Kiyaramo, a renowned tourism expert, noted that the Blue Economy described the sustainable use and conservation of aquatic resources in both marine and freshwater environments, including oceans and seas, coastlines and banks, lakes, rivers and groundwater.

Kiyaramo, who is also an aide on tourism to Bayelsa Governor, gave the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in reaction to the creation of a Ministry for Blue Economy and Maritime.

He explained that marine related investments would trigger sufficient blue growth in the Niger Delta region because of its abundant marine resources begging for attention.

Kiyaramo commended President Bola Tinubu for creating the new Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.

The tourism practitioner stressed the urgent need for the states in the region to articulate workable strategies to foster the benefits of a sustainable ocean economy.

He said such would enable the zone to optimise the use of the marine resources without jeopardising the health of the ocean and the ecosystems.

The governor’s aide further noted that while the traditional maritime industries continued to innovate at a brisk rate, the emerging ocean industries had also continued to attract more attention from investors.

He said the ocean economy was driven by a combination of population growth, rising incomes, dwindling natural resources, responses to climate change and pioneering technologies.

“These industries, which include offshore wind, tidal and wave energy, oil and gas production in ultra-deep water and exceptionally harsh environments, are best fitted to be located in the south-south region.

“Findings indicate that the concept of a “blue economy” emphasises conservation and sustainable management, based on the premise that healthy ocean ecosystems are more productive and a must for sustainable ocean-based economies.

“The concept of “blue growth” refers to a more sustainable ocean economy, enabling the optimum use of its resources according to the health of the ocean and its ecosystems.

“Therefore, investing in the Blue Economy means unlocking the potential of the ocean to create more jobs and boost the economy.

“As a marine and coastal analogue to the Green Economy, the Blue Economy approach is based on a vision of “improved wellbeing and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities, according to UNEP.”

According to Kiyaramo, marine resources often serve important ecological functions, providing coastal protection, and are critical resources for food, energy, tourism, and economic development.

“In many parts of the world, such marine and coastal systems are under stress or are threatened from a variety of sources, both human and natural.

Karmenu Vella, former member of the European Commission in charge of environment, maritime affairs and fisheries, once said: “If the ocean were a country, it would be the world’s seventh largest economy,”Kiyaramo said. (NAN)

