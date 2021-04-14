Published debt figures not for FG only- DMO

The Debt Management Office (DMO) says published debt stock the country is not the Government alone.

The Director-General of DMO, Mrs Patience Oniha, on her twitter handle on Wednesday said the debt stock included those of the 36 states of the federation and the Capital Territory (FCT).

She explained the increased level of borrowings by the Government 2015 was occasioned by the decline in revenue generation.

She added the level of borrowings, which had been on the decline 2018 had to increase again due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“First, it is useful to state Public Debt figures published by the DMO are the Debt Stock of the Federal Government of Nigeria, 36 states and the FCT.

“That is, the Debt is not only that of  the Federal Government,  state and the FCT all been .

“At the Federal level, the increased level of 2015 was due to the collapse in revenues from crude oil.

“The level of started trending downwards from 2018 up to the first 2020 Appropriation Act.

“Unfortunately, the adverse impact of COVID-19 on revenues and increased spending, resulted in higher levels of borrowing,” she said.

She added DMO was using the Debt Sustainability Analysis (DSA) and the Medium Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) to manage the public debt to ensure sustainability.

She said the DMO would ensure that Nigeria’s public debt was and that borrowing was done at the lowest possible cost.

She added that growth in revenues remained a key focus of fiscal authorities.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports total Public Debt as at Dec. 31, 2020 as released by the DMO is N32.915 trillion. (NAN)

