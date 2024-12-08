Publish names of contractors who disappeared with N167bn meant for 31 MDAs’, SERAP tells Tinubu

‘

Contractors: Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has urged President Bola Tinubu “to direct the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Olawale Edun and the Accountant-General of the Federation, Oluwatoyin Sakirat Madein to disclose the specific names of the companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) but failed to execute any projects.”

SERAP is also seeking “the details of the projects for which the contractors collected N167 billion, and the proposed locations, as well as the number of contractors involved and the amount collected by each contractor.”

These damning revelations are documented in the recently released 2021 audited report by the Office of the Auditor-General of the Federation.

SERAP said, “The details to be published should include the names of shareholders and others that might have any ownership interests in the companies that collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs but disappeared with the money without executing any projects.”

SERAP urged him “to direct the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, and appropriate anti-corruption agencies to promptly bring to justice, as appropriate, any companies and contractors who collected the over N167 billion of public funds but failed to execute any projects.”

SERAP also urged him “to name and shame the companies and contractors and to ensure the recovery of the over N167 billion reportedly collected by them for projects not executed. The recovered money should be fully remitted to the treasury.”

In the letter dated 30 November 2024 and signed by SERAP deputy director Kolawole Oluwadare, the organisation said: “Publishing the names will make it hard for companies and contractors to get away with complicity in grand corruption.”

SERAP said, “Holding the companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs but disappeared with the money would also prevent and combat waste, fraud, and abuse in the spending of public funds.”

The letter, read in part: “The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., (NBET) alone reportedly paid N100 billion to companies and contractors for projects not executed.”

“It is important to show that your government would not shield or allow ingrained wrongdoing by companies and contractors to go unpunished.”

“Unless the names of the companies and contractors are disclosed and widely published, alleged corrupt companies and contractors executing public projects will not be deterred and the victims of corruption that they allegedly committed will continue to be denied access to justice and effective remedies.”

“The allegations of corruption involving many companies and contractors who collected over N167 billion from 31 MDAs have continued to impair, obstruct and undermine access of poor Nigerians to public goods and services.”

“According to the 2021 annual audited report by the Auditor-General of the Federation published on Wednesday 13 November 2024, thirty one (31) ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) paid over N167 billion [N167,592,177,559.40] to companies and contractors for contracts and projects not executed.”

“Companies and contractors reportedly collected N100 billion from the Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc., (NBET) for contracts and projects not executed.”

“The thirty other MDAs including Nigerian Correctional Service; National Pension Commission, Abuja; Federal College of Land Resources Technology, Owerri; and Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) Office.”

“Others include: Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports Development; Federal Medical Centre, Bida, Niger state; National Centre for Women Development; Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution; National Business and Technical Examinations Board (NABTEB); Federal University of Gasua; and Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

“The companies and contractors that allegedly disappeared with public funds meant for public projects may also be liable for aiding and abetting the commission of acts of grand corruption.”

“We would therefore be grateful if the recommended measures are taken within seven days of the receipt and/or publication of this letter. If we have not heard from you by then, SERAP shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel your government to comply with our request in the public interest.”

“Failure to take punitive and dissuasive measures would allow corrupt companies and contractors to continue to undermine the rule of law and socio-economic development of the country.”

“Senior public officials who apparently served as intermediaries for these companies and contractors continue to escape justice. The allegations of corruption involving the use of the public funds may be responsible for the developmental challenges confronting the country and lack of effective and efficient public goods and services.”

“The allegations that the companies and contractors collected over N167 billion of public funds from 31 MDAs but failed to execute any projects clearly amount to a fundamental breach of national anticorruption laws and the country’s international anticorruption obligations.”

“The consequences of corruption are felt by citizens on a daily basis. Corruption exposes them to additional costs to pay for health, education and administrative services.”

“Another consequence of corruption is the growing inequality in the country, where the privileged few have access to all public resources, while the vast majority of citizens are deprived of access to public services.”

“Corruption undermines economic development of the country, trapping the majority of Nigerians in poverty and depriving them of opportunities.”

“The Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and the Accountant-General of the Federation have sacred duties to ensure that natural resources and wealth are transparently and accountably used solely for the purposes for which they are budgeted, and for the effective development of public goods and services.”

“Your government has a responsibility to ensure transparency and accountability in how any public funds are spent by MDAs, to reduce vulnerability to corruption and mismanagement.”

“The accountability of government to the general public is a hallmark of democratic governance, which Nigeria seeks to practice.”

“Ensuring the accountability of companies and contractors and the recovery of any missing public funds would improve public accountability in MDAs.”

“Accountability requires transparency. Nigerians’ right to a democratic governance allows them to appreciably influence the direction of government, and have an opportunity to assess progress and assign blame.

“The UN Convention against Corruption to which Nigeria is a state party contains requirements of integrity and honesty in economic, financial or commercial activities-in the public and private sectors.”

“It also imposes obligations on the government to ensure that sanctions imposed for corruption on natural and legal persons are effective, proportionate and dissuasive.”

“The Nigerian Constitution, Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities.”