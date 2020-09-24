Public servant in court for allegedly buying stolen Toyota Corolla

Share the news













A 34-year-old public servant, Ajibulu Amos, on Thursday appeared in a Chief Magistrates’ Court in Gwagwalada, FCT, for allegedly buying a stolen Toyota Corolla.

The police charged Amos, who resides in Zango Daji, Kogi with receiving stolen property.

The Prosecution Counsel, Dabo Yakubu, told the court that sometime in July, Amos allegedly bought a stolen Toyota Corolla salon for N300,000 from a suspect, Adeoye Olayemi, of Kabba Odohi village, Kogi.

Yakubu alleged that the car which belonged to Chidi Nnaji, of No.2, Shama water Kubwa, Abuja, was stolen in Kubwa, Abuja.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 317 of the Penal Code.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Defence Counsel, Ajayi Ilesanmi, prayed the court to admit the defendant to bail in the most liberal terms.

Chief Magistrate Aliyu Shafa admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N500, 000 with two reasonable sureties in like sum.

Shafa ordered that the sureties must swear to affidavit and must be resident within the court’s jurisdiction.

He adjourned the case until Oct. 22 for hearing. (NAN)

