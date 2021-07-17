Public Relations, major tool to fight insecurity–NIPR

Dr. Ifeanyi Ojobor, Chairman, Nigeria Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), Enugu State chapter, says public relations remains a major tool to combating insecurity globally.

He made the remarks at the celebration of the 2021 World Public Relations Day on Friday in Enugu.

The theme of this year’s celebration is: Public Relations Practice in an Era of Insecurity.

According to Ojobor, public relations has remained a critical tool, used in bridging the gap between government and the people.

He defined public relations as the practice of managing and disseminating information that affected public perception positively.

“It also bridges the gap between individuals and organisations, as it is controlled internally,” he said.

Also speaking, the Special Adviser to Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi on Media, Mr Steve Oruruo said that PR world day celebration was also important to the media.

Oruruo said that many things contributed to nation’s insecurity, citing poor education, lack of proper family upbringing, immorality within the contest of training and others.

“Security is everybody’s concern and it takes foundational standard and morality to be checkmated,” Orurua said.

Dr. Oluebube Chukwu, who presented a paper on the theme, said that issues challenging the nation could be resolved, with public relations practice.

He urged stakeholders to begin discussions, share ideas and negotiate most of the issues challenging the country.

According to him, the aim is to build a unified global agenda toward making the world understand and utilise public relations better.

“Public relations is all about fact, hope and impact and one of its code of practice mandates members to always tell the truth and not disseminating false information,” he said.

He noted that this year’s celebration was the first time the world would be gathering to commemorate the practice.

“The NIPR members in Enugu State chapter is excited to join the leaders of thoughts and global community, to celebrate the day,” Chukwu said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the occasion, Dr. Okwun Omeaku said that the event was a global event, marked in an era of insecurity.

According to him, the gathering of the NIPR members for the occasion is ideal and unique.

Mr Emeka Eze, Head Corporate Communications, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) said that the theme of the celebration, was apt, considering the situation in the country.

“We have different group pursuing diverse interest and what we need at a time like this, is a good platform.

“This is the time to build bridges and a time to re-orient ourselves with a sense of unity that would push out positive naratives.

“Narratives that will keep us together and ensure conducive environment for us to coexist,” Eze said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that every July 16 has been set aside to mark the World Public Relations Day to pay homage to one of the forefathers of public relations, Ivy Lee, who was born on the same day in 1877.

Holding annually on July 16 from 2021, World PR Day will present a unified global agenda towards making the world understand and utilize PR better. (NAN)

