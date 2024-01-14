Public Relations important to growth of every economy – NIPR Boss

The President and Chairman of Council, of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) Dr. Ike Neliaku has described public relations as essential to the growth and development of the economy of every nation.

Dr Neliaku who made the assertion during a briefing with newsmen on Saturday in Abuja, hinted that the NIPR is poised to establish Nigerian University of Public Relations.

According to him, PR is not just a profession for the civil servants, but a profession that can empower Nigerians, as well as a profession that is very important to the growth of the country’s economy.

He said,”The essence is that we believe that public relations is not just a profession for civil servants. It is a professional profession that empowers, and it is very important to the growth of every economy. Personal economy, public economy, organizational economy, and even national economy.

“So, we are now designing this to bring practitioners in the field who will build the faculty to come and teach these other people based on the successes they had recorded in public relations practice. So, is having the practical knowledge.

“Then thereafter, we are establishing the public relations forum for young Nigerians. There are several of them who are doing great things. We now want to create a forum for them, so that they can be fully integrated. We are putting together a college of fellows that will become the mentorship platform for this young people.” (NIPR)

NIPR Boss disclosed that the institute has concluded plans to bring together PR professional across the globe in a bid to change the country’s narrative.

“Remember one of the things that we said when my administration was elected. We said we are going to build public relations for development. Because PR has an essential role to play in development of a nation, and as a result of that we are preparing this from that perspective to ensure that at the end of the day that role is effectively played.

“Then, thereafter we are organizing a national Spokespersons summit, that is the month of March, precisely March 25th to 28th this year at the International Conference Centre (ICC) because the spokesman or the spokesperson, or the spokeswoman as the case may be is a very important person in nation building and development. If you don’t change your narrative you cannot change society. Societies are built on narratives, that is why those that have bad mouth, bad communication culture, violent communicators will create problem from what they say.

“So, we are now saying look, can we bring together spokespersons in Nigeria to sit together, bring those who have been successful across the world to come and share forth with us on how we can reinvent our spokespersons, and give them the est that they will use to serve the nation, serve their principals, serve their communities, serve their profession.

“Then later in the month of April, we are going to have our annual conference that we call public relations week. For one whole week,we are going to converge in Abeokuta, Ogun state to look at the importance of public relations in economy of nationhood.

“So, we are looking at that aspect, we are bringing together all the practioners and those from outside Nigeria to come and sit with us, let’s look at how, because the issue of Nigeria apart from corruption, how do we rebuild our economy. That is very important, and you cannot take the economy outside of relationship. That is what we have missed, the relationship in the economy, the relationship in politics, the relationship in socio-cultural affairs. Relationship is everything,” he said.

He added,”So, how do we drive in public relations into the heart of economic growth and development in the nation. Then we keep moving around the month of October, we are having four national lectures. First, is as you may be aware last year we inaugurated the Obi of Onitsha annual national lecture series. Obi of Onitsha is a fellow of the institute. Remember he was retired as director corporate affairs, Shell. So, we instituted a lecture in his honour. We don’t have to wait until they have passed before we celebrate them. So, we are having that on the 8th of October this year.

“Then we follow that with Sam Epele memorial lecture series, which comes up again in October.Sam Epele is the first President of NIPR. So, we regard him as our founder, as our father.

“Then after that, we have national reputation summit. That one is being coordinated by the current CG of Customs. He is the Chairman of that committee.

“And then finally in the lecture series, we have the Ado Bayero Annual Lecture Series on National Integration. That has just been instituted and we are going to inaugurate it in October this year. And then several other programs. I don’t want to keep mentioning them, but it is quit a lot that is why I said that this is going to be a very very busy year.

“And as you may have heard we are establishing the Public Relations University of Nigeria. First of its kind in the world. It is not in Nigeria, not in Africa, there is no school like that. A team is already on it. Within this same quarter, we are going to be inaugurating the committee that is going to develop the concept of Nigerian Reputation House.”

He also revealed the Institutes plans to build what he called the Nigerian Reputation House, aimed at redefining the reputation of Nigeria.

“We want to build the Nigerian Reputation House, where you can ha e all the information you need on redefining the reputation of Nigeria.

“We’ve got the land, we thank the last Minister of FCT who gave the land.Now is time to conceive and to develop it. All these things are happening this year and many more. So, is a very busy time for us,” he said.

On his message for Nigeria this year considering the country’s political and economic landscape, he said,”I will like to tell Nigerians that there is no country like Nigeria anywhere in the world. God created this country specially and blessed this country with the kind of blessing that you cannot come across, be it human resources, be it in the area of natural resources, be it in the area of our environment, be it in the area of our diversity, there is no nation like Nigeria on earth.

“And want to believe that it may have been these blessings that are attracting challenges for us. We have only two issues, infact recently am begining to narrow it to one. What are the two issues, leadership. Leadership has been our challenge, but I believe that some day we will get it right.

“Number two is corruption. Take away corruption from Nigeria, you will get the best of this country. I am very hopeful and am saying this with every sense of responsibility. I have travelled wisely across the world, and I repeat, this nation is great.

“I have absolute hope in the recovery and restoration of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to live the life of purpose that God created the nation to live. And in our life time we will see this country transformed. Not that the stories will be after we have gone, no, in our lifetime is going to happen. This nation will be transformed by the grace of God we will achieve it.

“So, we should have hope, no matter what we are going through. I always give this adage,”It is the tree that bears fruit that stones are thrown at. Once you see a tree that is bearing fruit people will keep throwing stones so, that they can get the fruit down. But you see most times the tree is not in a position to even defend itself. Until the owner comes and say this far no further. That is where the leader comes in so, some day we will be able resolve it”.(NIPR)

