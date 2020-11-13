Public, private partnership key to building better Nigeria – NITDA

emi Abuja, Nov.13, 2020 (NAN) Mr Kashifu Inuwa, Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), on Friday said building productive public, private partnership was key to having a better Nigeria. The director-general said this while receiving the Chief Executive Officer, Hotspot Network Ltd, Mr Morenikeji Aniye, who was on a working visit to the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja. During the visit, Hotspot Network Ltd, an engineering company with focus on wireless communications and broadcast network infrastructure, donated 50 hand-held devices to NITDA.

It was to support the agency’s National Adopted Village for Smart Agriculture (NAVSA) scheme. NAVSA is one of NITDA’s digital schemes designed to help farmers and other agricultural ecosystem players to harness the benefits across the agriculture value chain, from farm production to management, harvesting, food processing, storage, marketing and consumption. Inuwa, while appreciating the organisation, said he was excited to see a private institution making donation to the government, as the norm was the other way round.. “Private organisations are of the impression that anything given to government does not get down to the real people, as it is believed that the top executives take all. “Your coming to donate and also partner with the agency, shows that our initiative is getting a buy-in of the people and this gives us hope,” he said. Speaking earlier, Aniye said the agency’s track record encouraged them to join in the development of digital inclusion.

According to him, Hotspot Network Ltd is identifying with the NAVSA scheme, as it has a programme called ‘Digital Farmers Club.’ “Digital Farmers Club is the deployment of voice and data like 3G, 4G and 5G networks to rural areas and it will help boost activities of the rural community agriculture. “Partnership with NITDA on NAVSA scheme will make young farmers and women in rural areas stand out and empower them digitally,” he said. Aniye commended efforts of the agency and pledged to join forces with stakeholders to develop a digitally driven economy. (NAN)