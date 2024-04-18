Public primary schools in Plateau to resume April 22

Plateau Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) has fixed April 22 as resumption date for all public primary schools in the state, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Executive Chairman of the board, Mr Sunday Amuna, disclosed this in a statement issued on Thursday in Jos.



According to Amuna, all head teachers are expected to ensure immediate commencement of academic activities in their respective schools.

”Owing to the conclusion of the Easter and Sallah breaks, the management of the Plateau SUBEB wishes to announce Monday, April 22, as the official resumption date for all public primary schools in the state.



”All head teachers are hereby directed to ensure the immediate reopening of their respective schools for the commencement of teaching and learning activities.

”All public primary school teachers are directed to resume their duty posts and commence teaching on the same day,” he said.

The SUBEB chairman urged parents and guardians to, as a mark of responsibility, make efforts to send their children and wards to school on the announced date.



He said that the board had put modalities in place to monitor compliance across the state to ensure that nobody defaulted.

Amuna reiterated the board’s commitment, in line with the Gov. Caleb Mutfwang-led administration, toward ensuring quality basic education and service delivery for all children in the state. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta