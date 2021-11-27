Public ownership crucial to fight against corruption – EFCC

The Commander of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, ACE 11 Owukwe C. Obiora on Thursday, November 25, 2021 urged the people of the Northeast and Nigeria at large to take ownership of the fight against corruption to ensure success of the anti-graft campaign.

He stated this in a goodwill message at a stakeholders’ meeting organized by the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC) in collaboration with the National Orientation Agency (NOA) with the theme: ‘‘Value Orientation and the Fight Against Corruption”.

The Commander who spoke through the Deputy Zonal Commander, ACE 11 Aisha Abubakar said public ownership of the anti-corruption crusade must be seen by Nigerians as a primary responsibility.

Obiora beseeched Nigerians to sit-up, come together and combat the corruption menace in a pragmatic manner because “we have no other country except our dear Nigeria and we are duty bound to make her better”.

In his remarks, the Executive Secretary of PACAC, Professor Sadiq Isah Radda enjoined all participants to support the anti-corruption policies of President Muhammadu Buhari and be agents of change. He also encouraged stakeholders to lend their voices and support to the anti-graft agencies, especially the EFCC which is at the forefront of the fight against corruption in Nigeria.

Present at the event were: Borno State governor, Professor Babagana Umara Zulum represented by Mr. Sadiq Abubakar, a Permanent Secretary with the Ministry of Information; Shehu of Borno; and Borno State Commissioner of Police, Abdul Umar.

