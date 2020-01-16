Public officials in Niger ‘ll no longer swear with Bible/Quran – Sani-Bello

By Tina George, Minna

Niger state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello, has declared that public officials in the state will no longer be subjected to swear by the Bible or Quran, while taking oath of office.

He made the declaration on Wednesday, while replying the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Aliyu Maiyaki, who said swearing by the Bible or Quran has no constitutional provisional for officials’ oath of office.

The Governor had asked the Chief Judge, during the swearing-in of three new Judges, about the place of the Bible or Quran, in taking oath of office.

The Governor stated that there is no need having the public officials swear in when they do not believe in the oath administered to them.

Earlier, the Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Aliyu Maiyaki had disclosed that swearing-in with the Quran or Bible is not a constitutional provision.

He stated that the use of the Bible or the Quran is just symbolic.

Maiyaki explained that if the person taking the oath does not believe he is going to abide by it, then the official will not.

“It is only a mere symbolic event and what is important is the faith you have when you pledged to do justice.”

The new High Court Judges include Barrister Binta Bawa, Justice Danladi Ahmed and Justice Salisu Alasan Majidadi.