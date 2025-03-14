“Public Officers Involved in Vandalization will Face the Wrath of the Law” – ICPC Boss

The Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Dr. Musa Adamu Aliyu, SAN, has reiterated the Commission’s commitment to ensuring that public officers complicit in the vandalization of power infrastructure face the full wrath of the law.

The ICPC Boss made this declaration during a courtesy visit by the management team of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) to the ICPC headquarters in Abuja where he assured the delegation of the Commission’s support in preventing corruption within government agencies, emphasizing that eliminating corruption is vital to ensuring sufficient resources to discharge duties.

According to the ICPC Chairman, the NDPHC plays a critical role in the power sector, which is critical to the country’s economic growth.

“No nation can develop without sustainable power supply. Power is essential for an economy to thrive,” he stated.

He further emphasized the need to safeguard power infrastructure from criminals driven by personal interest – “Power infrastructure belongs to all of us, and we need to ensure that criminals are stopped from vandalizing these assets,” he added.

The ICPC Boss also highlighted the National Anti-Corruption Strategy, stressing the importance of galvanizing public support in the fight against corruption and promoting ethical orientation among public officers.

He underscored the need for the National Assembly to pass the long-pending Whistleblower Bill, noting that effective whistleblower policies within agencies would encourage individuals to provide crucial information that could aid in prosecuting offenders.

“The passage of the Whistleblower Bill will encourage Nigerians to supply vital information needed to prosecute those involved in acts of vandalization,” he asserted.

Commending the NDPHC team for its dedication to transparency and accountability, Dr. Aliyu called for a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both agencies. He stressed the importance of institutionalizing the fight against corruption to ensure its continuity across successive administrations.

Speaking on the purpose of the visit, the Managing Director of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, emphasized the significance of strengthening anti-corruption practices. She stated that the visit aimed at fostering collaboration to uphold transparency in the power sector.

She further expressed the agency’s commitment so far to supporting the Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU) within the NDPHC, highlighting the importance of ensuring Nigeria’s progress towards a corruption-free public service.

“We are keen on fostering this relationship to strengthen anti-corruption practices, especially in the power sector,” Engr. Adighije affirmed.

The visit concluded with the presentation of IEC materials to the guests by the ICPC Chairman, followed by a group photograph to commemorate the occasion.