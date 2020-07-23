PUBLIC NOTICE: THE STATUS OF RECRUITMENT IN FEDERAL INLAND REVENUE SERVICE

Share the news













Our earlier publication on the above subject dated 14th March, 2020 hereby refers, we reiterate that:

Federal Inland Revenue Service is currently not conducting a fresh Recruitment exercise. The exercise currently going on is the verification of documents of those employed in the last quarter of 2019 by the past management and few additions that were made in the first quarter of year 2020 by the current management as a result of the creation of new operational and Tax Audit offices in Lagos, Port Harcourt and Abuja. The verification, documentation and induction exercises were later suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdown in the country. The current exercise is therefore the completion of the verification of credentials and documentation exercises earlier suspended as a result the lockdown. This is being done now to allow the Service to effectively concentrate on the enormous responsibility of collecting the Revenue target assigned to it by the Federal Government of Nigeria. The Service wants to state emphatically for the general public to note that it is currently not receiving CV’s/applications and, therefore, not recruiting. The general public is also hereby advised to be cautious of scammers and fake news carriers to avoid being misled. Please kindly be advised to abide by this notice to avoid any further distraction to the Service in the discharge of its onerous mandate.



Signed:

Muhammad Nami

Executive Chairman

