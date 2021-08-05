Public Lecture: Kwararafareporters Set to Host Yahaya Bello , Zulum , Others

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kwararafareporters a leading online news paper holds a public lecture and award in Abuja on the 12th of August by 2pm.

The event is slated to take place at NBC Century hotel , number 33 Lusaka street , Wuse zone 6.

The Executive Governor of kogi state, Governor Yahaya Bello is the key note Speaker to lead the discussion on the topic “One Nigeria: A Critical Look into the Future.

Others speakers include the Convener Country First Movement , Prof Chris M Nwakobia Jnr, Presidential spokes man , Mallam Garba Shehu , Femi Fani-Kayode , and Dr Obadiah Mailafiya.

The Event will also celebrate great Nigerians who have contributed their quota to promoting Unity and peace .

And amongst those to be celebrated and be given awards include Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State , Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola Minister of interior , Babatunde Fashola Minister of Works and Housing , Mamman Saleh Minister of Power , Omo Ovie Agege Deputy Senate President , Emmanuel Bwacha Senate Deputy Minority Leader , Alh. Abdulsamad Rabiu , Amb Dr Jonathan Otti , First Lady of Kebbi state Dr Zainab Shinkafi Bagudu amongst many other great Nigerians.

The MD/ED Kwararafareporters , Mr Abel Augustine hinted while addressing the press in a statement that the event is to give an opportunity to discuss our differences as a Nation and finding away forward

“It is a serious time for our nation and serious Nigerians should be seen on top of the situation and the way to go is not violence but dialogue” He said.

