PTF hails Nigeria’s performance in curbing COVID-19 spread

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has commended Nigeria’s efforts toward curtailing the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, six months after the index case in the country.

Mr Boss Mustapha, the PTF Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, gave the commendation at the daily COVID-19 briefing on Thursday in Abuja.

He said “it is with all sense of modesty that I wish to state that Nigeria has done remarkably well but can do exceedingly better as captured in President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech during the World Health Certification-Free status for the African continent.

”As we enter the last week of the extended eased lock-down phase, and note the impressively declining fatality ratio and reduction of confirmed cases, the PTF will like to draw attention to a subtle change in epi-centre of the virus.”

He recalled that Lagos, Kano and Ogun states were the initial epi-centres, then to Oyo at a time and now Plateau state.

He called for more vigilance and caution in observing the COVID-19 protocols.

The PTF chairman reiterated that Lagos had passed its peak but called for vigilance and cautious optimism because the scourge was not over yet.

He said “our strategic objective still remains to test samples in high numbers across the entire nation.

“It is therefore, in the above context that the PTF re-emphasises it calls to every citizen to take responsibility by complying with all guidelines and non-pharmaceutical measures.

“These include wearing of mask, maintaining social distance, avoiding large gatherings, maintaining regular hygienic and most importantly staying at home for the most vulnerable.” (NAN)