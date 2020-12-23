PTF Chairman submits COVID 19 end of year report to Buhari

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID – 19 (PTF), Boss Mustapha has submitted the COVID-19 end of year report to President Buhari.

The SGF who made the submission at the Presidential Villa on Monday in Abuja thanked the President for giving him the opportunity to lead the representatives of the PTF team in the national response to the COVID – 19 pandemic.

He noted that the Presidential Taskforce has executed interventions geared towards achieving epidemic control of the COVID 19 pandemic since its inception in March, 2020.

He said,” Mr. President, I wish to begin by thanking you for giving me the opportunity to lead Hon. Ministers, the National Coordinator, Members of the PTF on COVID 19, other officials of government, and representatives of the network of partners developed in the process of this National Response, to present this end of year Report on COVID-19 pandemic.

“In compliance with the COVID 19 protocols, the number of those present here are a fraction of the massive human resources mobilized for the National Response. Majority of these role players are, however, following this ceremony, virtually. On behalf of all Members and support operatives, therefore, I thank you for the opportunity to serve our fatherland.

“Your Excellency, the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 has led the execution of interventions geared towards achieving epidemic control of COVID-19 in Nigeria since March 2020, when it was inaugurated.

“Nigeria’s COVID-19 response, which has been driven by science and data, was designed to achieve three primary aims of epidemic control by interrupting viral transmission.

“Reducing the risk of the health system being overwhelmed due to increased demand and minimizing mortality among the most vulnerable parts of the population.”

Mustapha pointed out that the other objectives of the PTF include the reinvigoration of the nation’s health system, infrastructure and manpower to enable Nigeria conveniently confront any future outbreak and also build her potentials for medical tourism which has been a source of foreign exchange and brain drain over the years.

He disclosed that the operations of the PTF have been driven throughout the initial six months and the extended three months mandate, by a multi-sectoral process that facilitated expansive and in-depth consideration of issues as well as speedy decision making.

He also noted that the process enjoyed the overwhelming support of the partners from the private sector and the international community.

According to him, through these partners, Nigeria was able to put in place critical infrastructure nationwide, procure scarce medical equipment, test kits, and personal protective materials, among others.

Mustapha said that the PTF was also able to deliver palliatives to Nigerians in the various States.

He noted that for transparency, two web portals sponsored by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the UNDP were opened for the tracking of resources mobilized from all sources. Similarly, a national register of resources mobilized has been created and remains under constant updating.

The PTF Chairman stressed that the end of the year report represents the state of national response as at the end of nine of months of hard work which elapsed on the 15th December 2020.

“It remains work in progress because COVID-19 has not abated. Countries of the world including Nigeria, have been experiencing a second wave of infections which has proven to be more virulent.

“Your Excellency, the Report being presented today has captured for posterity the strategy adopted, the resources mobilized & committed, achievements recorded, lessons learned and it represents a useful roadmap for a national response, should emergencies occur in future.

“With your Excellency’s active support, collaboration of National Assembly, the Nigeria Governors Forum, the National Economic Council, the Security Agencies, the private sector coalition, the international community, all frontline workers and indeed all Nigerians, the PTF recorded the achievements just viewed in the short Video clip, in the following major areas, funding, health care, infrastructure development, human capacity building, communication, and social welfare,” he pointed out.

The SGF in the report also highlighted the challenges encountered and the lessons learnt which include the immense benefits derivable from multi-sectoral collaboration to address issues.

“Others are effective communication with Nigerians, Under emergency conditions, well rounded consideration should be given to all sectors.

“Our health sector would require major reforms and must be pro-active, economic sustainability, recovery and preservation of lives and livelihood remain critical at all times and structured data collection, analysis and retrieval remain critical for effective governance.

“The phenomenon of evacuation of citizens from all over the world should become a significant policy issue for government; across board several public sector rules, practices, systems and some statutes require review/revision to effectively respond to extreme emergency situations.

“There is need to urgently establish a dedicated FUND to address all pandemics and outbreaks; and the significance of building on the synergy established with the private sector, the National Assembly and the sub-national entities. These lessons are by no means exhaustive,” he stated.

Mustapha assured the President that going into 2021, the PTF is recalibrating to enable it respond in a more effective manner to the new dynamics thrown up by the pandemic as a result of the new wave of infections and the arrival of vaccines.

He disclosed that Nigeria is now facing a rise in confirmed COVID-19 daily cases nationwide similar to the second wave of infections occurring in other countries across the world.

According to him, the new epicentres are Lagos, Kaduna and the FCT accounting for over 70% of all confirmed cases, adding that this is a major challenge that must be addressed.

“Accordingly, the PTF is implementing your authorisation to engage with and provide advisories to States, to take full responsibility for several control measures aimed at addressing the new development across the nation.

“I wish to report that some state Governments have already taken necessary action.

“In 2021, major decisions will be taken on the issue of vaccines. The PTF as part of its mandate, is working in a coordinated manner to ensure that Nigeria is able to access and deploy vaccines in a safe, effective, timely and economically prudent manner.

“Finally, Mr. President, I wish once more to thank you, the Vice President, the leadership and members of the National Assembly, the Governors, all our partners and our heroes the Nigeria workers for effectively supporting the national response.

“The virus has not abated and still raging across the world. We have to overcome the pandemic fatigue, intensify risk communication, expand surveillance, testing and infection prevention and control,” he said.