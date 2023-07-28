PTAD to commence implementation of back end computation project

By Nana Musa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) will soon commence the back end computation project for pensioners of parastatals in the power and transport sectors in August.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, on Friday in Abuja.

Ajayi said that the development was in furtherance of the successful hosting of the Focus Group Stakeholders Meeting in June, with pensioners’ representatives and other critical stakeholders of the sectors.

“The directorate has announced that the implementation of the new monthly pension derived therefrom, and it will commence in the August payroll as against July earlier proposed,” he said.

He explained that the change in the implementation date became necessary in order to resolve all the logistics challenges that had impaired the production and dispatch of letters to all the affected pensioners.

He noted that in June, PTAD held a stakeholders meeting with Pension Union Executives and Pension Desk Officers of the power and transport sectors.

He added that representatives from the National Pension Commission (PenCom), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and SERVICOM where present.

“At the said meeting, the Director, Parastatals Pension Department (PaPD), Mr Kabiru Yusuf explained that PTAD had initiated a back – end computation project.

“The aim is to validate the detailed records of pensioners captured during the 2019 nationwide field verification exercise and re-compute the monthly pension of the pensioners based on their career records, relevant salary structures and applicable pension increments,” he said.

Ajayi also said that the computed monthly pension derived from the project would be implemented in the pension payroll, to replace the inherited monthly pension that was received at the time PTAD took over pension payments.

He said that it would also address instances of overpayment and complaints of underpayment.

(NAN)

