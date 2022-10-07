PTAD restates commitment to quality service delivery

By Nana Musa

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) on Friday restated its commitment to providing quality service delivery to its pensioners.



The organisation’s Executive Secretary , Dr Chioma Ejikeme, gave the assurance at the grand finale of this year’s Service Week in Abuja .



“ We promise to always provide quality service to our pensioners, treat them with dignity and care.



“ We will always make sure that their pensions are paid as at when due, take care of their arrears, pay next of kin and make sure that their welfare is well taken care of,” she said.



Ejikeme said the event was organised to celebrate the stakeholders and staff, who had selflessly provided good services to the organisation’s customers.



“ Everyday our staff come out of their various homes with different problems, but they are mandated to always receive pensioners nicely, with smiles and dignity.



“ We want the staff to know that we appreciate all their efforts, what they do for pensioners.



“ To end the customer service week, PTAD is celebrating all its achievements,” she said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Customer Service Week started on Tuesday in Abuja.



The week was marked with different activities to discuss issues bordering on customers’ management and celebration of service heroes. (NAN)

