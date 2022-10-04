PTAD reiterates commitment to pensioners’ welfare

By Nana Musa

Executive Secretary of Pension Transitional Arrangement of Directorate (PTAD), Dr Chioma Ejikeme, has reiterated the agency’s commitment to pensioners’ welfare.

Ejikeme said this during the flag-off of the 2022 Customer Service Week in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ejikeme, who was represented by PTAD’s Director of Corporate Services, Mr Sani Mustapha, said that the theme for the celebration: “Celebrate Service,” aptly captured what the agency was doing.

“As a pension administrator for Federal Government’s retirees, under the Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS), empathy, dignity and care are our watchwords when delivering services.

“Having established a SERVICOM desk in PTAD and launched the Service Charter, these are testaments to the value we place on customer satisfaction and holding ourselves accountable to ensure quality service delivery.

“Celebrating customer service week draws the agency’s attention to the importance of customer service and the people who provide it.

“It also draws our attention to the need to boost morale and teamwork, reward employees for the significant work they do and raise awareness of the value of customer service.” she said.

Ejikeme said that catering for the needs of pensioners was a service PTAD was rendering with utmost joy, “bearing in mind the fact that the worker of today is the pensioner of tomorrow.

“We should do unto others as we expect others to do unto us.

“We want our pensioners to trust us and be rest assured that PTAD, in addition to working assiduously to ensure that their monthly pensions and other retirement benefits due to them are paid as and when due, is committed to their overall welfare.

“Throughout the week, we have activities lined up to discuss salient issues in managing our customers and celebrating our service heroes, and we enjoin you all to be part of it,” she said.

The executive secretary also commended PTAD’s members of staff, both the frontline ones and those working behind the scenes, to ensure that the directorate continued to enjoy a seamless process in pension administration.

“I also appreciate the support of SERVICOM, Public Complaints Commission, Nigerian Union of Pensioners and our other major stakeholders who collaborate with us to ensure that we achieve our mandate,” she said.

Also speaking, the National Coordinator of SERVICOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli, commended the directorate for effective service delivery.

“We have evidence that you are on top of the game. Thank you for the value you add to the job,” she said. (NAN)

