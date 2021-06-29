PTAD receives £26.5m from investment firm

 The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has received 26.5 million Pounds Sterling repatriated pension funds Crown Agents Investment Management (CAIM).

Dr Chioma Ejikeme, the Executive Secretary of PTAD, said this in a statement by Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, in Abuja.

Ejikeme said that the pension funds had hitherto been under investment with CAIM of the Kingdom.

She said that the repatriation of the fund was made possible approval of President Muhammadu Buhari after series of meetings between PTAD Management, Office of the Accountant-General of the and the CAIM.

Ejikeme said that the funds would be used to settle parts of the accrued arrears owed to its pensioners worth over N120 billion.

“This development indeed a very happy and welcomed one for our senior citizens.”

The executive secretary said that this was another demonstration of the importance the Federal placed on the welfare of pensioners. (NAN)

