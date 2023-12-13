PTAD commences computation project for NoK

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) has commenced an expanded computation project for verified pensioners and Next-of-Kin (NoK) of deceased pensioners.

The Executive Secretary of PTAD, Dr Chioma Ejikeme, said this in a statement issued by Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to her, the project will resolve complaints of non-payment of gratuity and death benefits respectively.

She said the project followed a deluge of complaints from some pensioners and NoK of deceased pensioners, over non-payment of their gratuity and death benefits, many years after verification.

According to Ejikeme, the delay in NoK payments is as a result of the thorough and painstaking scrutiny NoK documents are subjected to.





She explained that the scrutiny was necessary to avoid paying the funds to the wrong beneficiary,

Ejimeke said another reason for the payment delay was due to delays in getting responses from some organisations the deceased pensioners retired from.

“ The Expanded Project will check and categorise all verified NoK files and claims of non-payment of gratuity with the aim of identifying and paying all eligible NoK and pensioners with unpaid gratuity.

“ The Directorate, therefore, calls on Next-of-Kins of deceased pensioners who have been verified by PTAD but are yet to receive their payments to send their complaints to nokcomplaints@ptad.gov.ng.

”This is to enable the project team investigate and resolve their complaints,” Ejimeke said. (NAN)

By Nana Musa

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

