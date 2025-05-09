PTAD, budget office strengthen collaboration on pension-related issues

Tolulope Odunaiya, the Executive-Secretary (ES), Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), said that the collaboration between PTAD and the Budget Office

Tolulope Odunaiya, the Executive-Secretary (ES), Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD), said that the collaboration between PTAD and the Budget Office would ensure timely and efficient resolution of pension-related issues.

Odunaiya said this in a statement issued by the Head, Corporate Communications in PTAD, Mr Olugbenga Ajayi, in Abuja on Friday.

The ES, in a meeting with the Director-General of Budget Office of the Federation, said that the 2025 national budget does not adequately provide for pension arrears, highlighting the urgent need for intervention and support.

She said that the shortfalls in budgetary releases directly affect the well-being of pensioners.

She explained that most of the pensioners solely depend on their pensions for survival.

Odunaiya had proposed the establishment of a joint committee to address the challenges.

The Director-General of the Budget Office of the Federation, Mr Tanimu Yakubu, confirmed accepting the proposal and formally constituted the committee, comprising officials from both PTAD and the Budget Office.

The committee was tasked with developing actionable solutions to ensure that pension obligations were met without delay. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)