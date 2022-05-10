PTAD begins verification of pensioners of defunct BoA

The Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) says it has concluded plans to begin the verification of pensioners of the defunct Bank of Agriculture (BoA) in the South- West Zone.

Mr Gbenga Ajayi, PTAD’s Head of Corporate Communications, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, the mop-up verification for other pensioners who missed previous verification under the Defined Benefit scheme (DBS) in the zone will begin from Monday, May 16, to Friday, May 20.

Ajayi said that the five days verification would take place at the Police Officers Wives Association Complex (POWA) in Lagos, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily.

He said that pensioners were required to bring the originals and photocopies of their career documents, stamped and signed Bank Verification Number (BVN) with picture, one month stamped and signed bank statement, NIN or any other valid I.D.

Ajayi said that pensioners with incomplete documents should obtain letter of Introduction from the Management of Bank of Agriculture and affidavit for loss of documents.

He said that Mobile verification would be arranged for sick pensioners subject to valid assessment of need. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

