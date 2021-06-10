PTA urges support for KASU students to pay new fees

The National President, Parents Teachers Association of Nigeria, (PTA), Alhaji Haruna Danjuma has urged wealthy individuals and organisations to support students in tertiary institutions in Kaduna State to pay their tuition fees.

Danjuma in an interview with journalist on Thursday in Kaduna, said wealthy individuals, politicians, companies, banks, musicians and celebrities should help the students to continue with their studies.

The PTA president made the appeal while reacting to the recent increase of tuition fees in all tertiary institutions owned by Kaduna State Government.

“We are begging Dangote, BOA Group of Companies and other wealthy individuals from the Northern part of the country, to help the poor students to continue their academic career.

“We call for the creation of a foundation targeted towards helping indigent students to complete their university education.

“Increasing the tuition fees will surely discourage the poor students from continuing their studies in view of the hardship most parents are facing in this difficult situation.

“Creation of such a foundation to be supervised by an agency, will help the less-privileged students complete their education,’’ he said.

He stressed the need for the state government to reduce the schools fees to enable poor student gain higher education.

Danjuma noted that the increase of tuition fees was “outrageous”, considering the current economic hardship being faced by parents, due to the negative impact of COVID-19.

According to him, the hike would definitely discourage many poor students from continuing their educational career, especially female students and persons with disability.

He called for the protection of all schools to avert attacks of bandits, terrorist and kidnappers affecting education of students. (NAN)