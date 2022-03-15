PTA President seeks FG, ASUU dialogue to resolve knotty issues

By Hassana Yakubu

The National President, Parents Teachers Association (PTA), Alhaji Danjuma Haruna, has implored the Federal Government to continue to dialogue with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) until the knotty issues are resolved.

Haruna made the call on Monday in Kaduna during an interactive session with newsmen.

He said that students and their lecturers needed to return to school, adding that not all parents could afford sending their children abroad or to private universities.

He said the strike came amidst the increase in the prices of foodstuffs and fuel and the security challenges facing the country

“We don’t want our children to spend three months at home because of strike.

“We are begging the Federal Government, as a matter of urgency, to go back and resolve issues with ASUU,” he said.

Haruna appealed to ASUU to have a rethink over the issues and urged the Federal Government to listen to

the demands of the lecturers to save students from wasting away.

The PTA national president also asked the Federal Government to secure the release of all the abducted students still being held by bandits and other terror groups.

He also called for total protection of all boarding schools to halt activities of bandit, Boko Haram and kidnappers who are causing a serious setbacks to the nation’s educational system. (NAN)

