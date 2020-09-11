Psychiatrist seeks repeal of law on attempted suicide

“For national responses to be effective, the government need to put in place a comprehensive multi-sectoral suicide prevention strategy.”

Olowookere said that Global Health Observatory puts the global age-standardised suicide rate at 11.4 per 100,000 people, adding suicide is the second leading cause of death among those aged 15-29 years.

The psychiatrist said suicide rate in Nigeria was put at 9.5/100,000, which was strongly linked to depression, and also drug abuse, directly or in association with depression.

“In Nigeria, the SURPIN has found that about one-fifth of suicide cases seen at its affiliated institution are those aged 13-19 years

.

“Also, over 50 per cent of the crisis calls received through its hotlines are from those aged 13- 29 years; 27.8 per cent were students.

“There are a lot of factors that can be responsible for suicide such as the socioeconomic variables, environmental factors such as the use of psychoactive substances.

“A traumatic experience, significant losses (life or property), personality traits and family history of mental illness.

“According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the link between suicide and mental disorders (in particular, depression and alcohol use disorders) is well established in high-income countries,” he said.