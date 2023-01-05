PSN deplores murder of Medical Doctor in Delta 

By Abujah Racheal

The Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria ( PSN) has delpored the murder of a physician, Dr Uyi Iluobe, in Oghara, Delta, while he attended to a patient in his hospital.

This is contained in a condolence message signed by the PSN President, Prof. Cyril Usifoh, and sent to the President of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA).

The spokesperson of the society, Mr Felix Ndiukwu quoted Usifoh as decrying attacks on healthcare professionals and called on all relevant authorities to redress the disturbing trend.

He said: “The PSN is seriously alarmed that in recent years, major caregivers including pharmacists, physicians, nurses and laboratory scientists have been murdered in the line of duty.

“This development, if unchecked, leaves healthcare personnel vulnerable to the unending brain drain which continues to affect our nation with impending dire consequences.

“I call on the authorities to be deliberate about protecting life, especially those of professionals and charge them to bring the killers of Dr Iluobe to justice.

”I also condole the slain Dr Iluobe’s family and pray for his soul’s peaceful repose.”

(NAN)