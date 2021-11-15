PSC warns against procuring fake COVID-19 vaccination cards

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC ) on COVID-19 said some citizens were still procuring vaccination cards through the black market.

Speaking at the national briefing of the PSC on Monday in Abuja, the Chairman and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, said, “We have received intelligence and even detected that some unscrupulous citizens are procuring vaccination cards through the black market.

“Let me assure everyone that the vaccination records/certificates will be verified and this should serve as a warning to those criminally minded persons to desist because they will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Mustapha said the Dec. 1 deadline for vaccination was in the best interest of Nigeria.

“We are gearing up to further engage with the Nigerian Governors’ Forum to push through the mass vaccination programme and mandate for our citizens,” said Mustapha.

The PSC Chairman also expressed concern over the rising cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the world and called for caution in the country.

The SGF said: “the situation is still challenging, hence, the need to continue to strictly adhere to the non-pharmaceutical intervention measures.

“We are currently seeing surges in cases in some countries in Europe (especially eastern Europe) due to under vaccination.

“In other territories where massive vaccinations have occurred, the infections are rising.

“What we see in Nigeria right now is that there is an increase in case fatality ratio, which calls for great concern.”

On travel protocol, he said travelers leaving the country were encouraged to be conversant with the travel protocols of all countries (origin, transit and destination).

“This has become necessary because of comments and reports in the media that some citizens are denied boarding due to lack of pre-departure protocol compliance.

“Others returning home also complained about requirements to be met. The protocols are clear and simple and they should be observed accordingly.

“The National International Travel Protocol portal has been upgraded to meet existing protocol and the demands of our travelling public.

“The portal is now live and running smoothly. The Technical Head of the PSC Secretariat will throw more light on this.”

Mustapha added that the vaccination phase was being accelerated and the NPHCDA had concluded arrangements to roll-out a mass vaccination plan with effect from Nov. 20.

“The PSC wishes to assure Nigerians that the NPHCDA has enough vaccines in the pipeline to vaccinate about 50 per cent of the target population by the end of January, 2022.

“Efforts are also on-going to bring on board the booster dose so as to build a health level of anti-bodies,” he added. (NAN)

