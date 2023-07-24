PSC to reward hard working police personnel – Arase

By Monday Ijeh

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase, on Monday called on police officers to be hardworking and uphold professionalism and excellece in the course of their duties.

Arase said hard work, professionalism and excellent service delivery would continuously be noticed and rewarded in the Nigeria Police.

Arase gave the assurance in Abuja after decorating his Personal Assistant, Mr Ogbonnaya Nwota with his new rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP).

“The commission under my leadership remains committed and will work closely with the Inspector General of Police and the police management to ensure regular promotion of deserving officers,” he added.

Arase said the newly decorated ACP had an exceptional life and impeccable service record, and had improved himself qualitatively by obtaining a PhD.

“I called Nwota to join me as PA, because I know he is competent to discharge the responsibilities associated with the office and I am glad to decorate him today with the rank of ACP,” he said.

In his remark, Nwota appreciated Arase, the Nigeria Police and PSC for counting him worthy of the promotion and decoration.

He said the promotion was a burden of trust, challenge and confidence adding that once promoted, expectations would be high.

Nwota therefore pledged to put in his best not to betray the trust and confidence bestowed on him. (NAN)

