PSC to interface with Minister of Police Affairs, IGP on constitutional mandate

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

The acting Chairman of the Police Service Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, retired Justice of the Supreme Court, has informed the Staff that the Management will engage in personal interface with the Office of the Inspector- General of Police, IGP, and the Minister of Police Affairs with a view to understanding the common ground of each others responsibility.

Justice Ogunbiyi on Monday, addressed the Staff of the Commission on the mandate of the Commission as provided for in paragraphs 29 and 30 of the 3rd Schedule of the 1999 Constitution as amended and Section 6(1) of the Police Service Commission Establishment (Act) 2001.

She further said the Management intends to operate an all inclusive and open door policy as provided by the provision of the relevant laws.

Ogunbiyi therefore called on Staff of the Commission to inculcate mutual respect, good conduct and character among themselves and towards the Management stressing that,“Respect begets respect and the Management will do its utmost best to take the service delivery in the Commission to an enviable and excellent pedestal”.

She solicited for the cooperation of all the Staff with a view to achieving the mandate of the Commission as an effective Civilian oversight of the entire Police Force.

