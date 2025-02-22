PSC to discipline officers violating human rights, extorting motorists – Chairman

The Police Service Commission (PSC) says disciplinary action will be taken against policemen who engage in human rights violations and find it difficult to work within ‘approved boundaries’.

By Chimezie Anaso

The Chairman of PSC, retired Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) Hashimu Argungu said this on Saturday in Enugu.

Argungu spoke at a two-day South-East Stakeholders Summit on Peace and Security, and Public Hearing On Human Rights Violations organised by the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) in Partnership With Southeast Civil Society Organisations (CSOs),

The PSC chairman, represented by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the spokesman of PSC, said the South-East had become the hot bed of insecurity in the country and the unofficial headquarters of Human Rights violations.

He commended the organisers of the event for raising conversation on the insecurity in the South-East

According to him, the Commission wholeheartedly identifies with their mission to proffer solution to reduce crime in the South-East.

He said the commission was also concerned about serious human rights violations by some police officers who meddle into civil matters because of the financial gains in spite several warnings.

“The commission is no more comfortable with the abuse of office by some security personnel detailed to provide security across this region, we must free the region of these gangs of policemen.

“We understand that there is a high level of insecurity in the zone especially with the ceaseless and senseless attacks from brainwashed youths.

“But that obviously should not and never be an excuse to relapse into corruption by the security agencies.

“We have continued to observe the corruption and extortion that dot all the roads in the region by virtually all the security operatives who are supposed to safeguard the roads and restore unhindered movement.

“The road blocks mounted by these security agencies have unfortunately turned into toll gates where road users are forced under gunpoint to part with money,” he said.

In his address of welcome, the Executive Director of the Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre (RULAAC), Mr Okechukwu Nwanguma, said that the stakeholders’ engagement was informed by the need to highlight ‘intractable and debilitating’ challenges of insecurity in the South-East.

Nwanguma said it was regrettable that the South-East, which was the most peaceful and vibrant region in Nigeria, had gradually and steadily descended into anarchy and existential crisis of enormous proportions.

He said the situation called for urgent and joint efforts to interrogate and understand the root, nature, facets and effects on the well-being of our people..

According to him, when we understand the various factors and forces driving insecurity, we can then proffer informed solutions towards restoring order, peace, security and prosperity.

“Many of our communities have been overrun and taken over by criminal elements who without mercy; kill, maim, destroy and rape in an unrestrained reign of terror. Many families have been displaced.

“Women have been rendered widows and childless, girls have been abducted and held as sex slaves, children have been forced to abandon education, traditional rulers have been chased out of their kingdoms.

“The clergy have been kidnapped and killed. Nobody is spared in this abominable reign of terror.

“We must collaborate to seek solutions to the lingering multidimensional challenges of insecurity and human rights violations,” he said.

The RULAAC boss commended Gov. Peter Mbah for his efforts to combat insecurity in Enugu State, saying it had yielded positive results and the state had become a relatively safe haven compared to other states in the region.

He said the establishment of the Enugu State Security Trust Fund was another laudable initiative, showcasing his dedication to tackling insecurity head-on

“His significant investments in security infrastructure, such as the Enugu State Command and Control Centre, a state-of-the-art surveillance system, demonstrate his commitment to protecting the welfare of Enugu residents,” he said.

Nwanguma also lauded other governors in the region for establishing security outfits to complement the police and other conventional agencies but cautioned that they must endure respect for human rights and due process.

He urged governors to deploy more resources towards addressing insecurity and promoting human rights while calling for regional collaboration as insecurity was both local and global in the region.

“While these state security initiatives are a positive step toward improving local security, it is crucial that their operations adhere to legal and ethical standards,” he said. (NAN)