PSC tasks police monitoring teams on diligence at off-cycle governorship

By Monday Ijeh

Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), Dr Solomon Arase on Friday called on its personnel deployed for election monitoring to live above board and to execute their assignment with diligence.

PSC’s personnel deployed for the Nov. 11 off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa have arrived and taken positions at their duty posts.

Head of Press and Public Relations at the PSC, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, quoted Arase as saying that it would hold personnel deployed for election monitoring accountable for any deliberate infraction in discharging the duty.

Arase charged deployed personnel to restrict themselves to the approved guidelines of monitoring police conduct and the rules of engagement.

He said the monitoring team would cover the nine Senatorial districts in the three states where the off- cycle governorship elections would hold.

Ani stated that the Commission’s National Coordinating Centre could be reached for complaints or commendation about police misconduct or exemplary conduct through Aminu Malumfashi on 08059170235 or Ikechukwu Ani, 08088155981 during the off-cycle elections.

He added that Adeola Albert (08084385726) would be available in Kogi East Senatorial district; Justina Okunriboye (08033145592) in Kogi Central Senatorial District and Dada Babatunde (08054970152) in Kogi West Senatorial District.

In Imo, Amaka Omene (08033702079) will be available for complaints and commendation in Imo North Senatorial District, while Uche Wokocha (08033127845) would be available in Imo East Senatorial District.

Mathias Uyo-Uyo (08038179665) would be available in Imo West Senatorial District.

In Bayelsa, Ponfa Wuyep (08036707485) would be available in Bayelsa East Senatorial District; Solomon Jibrin (08064766550) in Bayelsa Central Senatorial District and Iniobong Anthony (08061309837) in Bayeslsa West Senatorial District. (NAN)

