PSC sends 4 DIGs on compulsory retirement

By Monday Ijeh

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the compulsory retirement of four Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs).

A statement by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, the Head of Press and Public Relations of PSC on Monday in Abuja said the affected DIGs are: Dan-Mallam Mohammed, Moses Jitiboh, Hafiz Inuwa and Adeleke Bode.

Ani said the compulsory retirement of the DIGs was in line with the PSC statutory powers, pursuant to the Third Schedule, Part 1 M, para A&B of the 1999 Constitution, reinforced with Section 6 of the Commissions (Establisment) Act 2001.

He said the affected DIGs were senior in rank to the Acting Inspector General of Police (I-G), Mr Kayode Egbetokun prior to his elevation.

According to him, the DIGs were expected, in consonance with the revered tradition of discipline and regimental culture of the Nigeria Police Force to voluntarily apply for retirement after the appointment of the acting I-G.

“The commission, having waited for ample time with no such application from any of them, took the decision to compulsorily retire them.

“The idea is to uphold discipline which is the bedrock of the force and to discourage status reversal which is inherently inimical to the exercise of authority by the I-G.

“Accordingly, the former DIGs have been mandated to immediately proceed on compulsory retirement with effect from Friday, Aug. 25,” he said.

He said the commission appreciated the immense contributions and efforts of the retired DIGs towards peace and security of the country and also, wished them well in their future endeavours.

Ani said the commission had also, approved the appointment of four Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of DIGs, subject to ratification by the board of the commission to replace the retired DIGs.

He said the newly appointed DIGs without Pending Disciplinary Matters and/or without any serious medical conditions and health impairments were drawn from the same respective geo-political regions of the retired ones.

The PSC spokesman said DIGs are: Ibrahim Ka’oje, Daniel Sokari – Pedro, Ayuba Ekpeji and Usman Nagogo.

“While congratulating them for their elevation to the enviable rank of DIGs, the Commission hopes that their appointment will add value and greater vigour to the efforts of the Nigeria Police in delivering on its mandate,” he said. (NAN)

