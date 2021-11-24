PSC seeks support to enhance police reform

The Chairman, Police Service Commission (PSC), Alhaji Musiliu Smith, has called for support to enhance police reform initiative of the Federal Government.

Smith made the call on Tuesday, in Abuja when he received a delegation from German Government led by Mr Alexandre Callegaro, the Deputy Director for West and Central Africa German Federal Foreign Office.

He said funding challenges had hindered police reform in the areas of welfare, especially in the provision of motivating emolument and pension for personnel.

He said lack of conducive office and residential accommodation, modern training facilities for investigation and intelligence gathering and efficient mobility and communication equipment were other challenges facing the police reform agenda.

The chairman said most personnel of the commission were scattered in various government offices around Abuja.

According to him, the contract for the Headquarter building of the commission was awarded over 10 years ago but has not been completed because of funding challenges.

He said the level of performance of personnel of the commission would improve when the project is completed because supervision would be easier with all employees occupying the same building.

Earlier, the leaders of the delegation said the visit was to identify areas the German Government could support the commission and the Nigeria police in the reform agenda of the force.

“ We are interested in the reform of the Nigeria Police which is the Federal Government initiative based on the expectations from the citizens and political will of the government,” he said.

He said the targeted areas for the support adoption of best practices and training of personnel in leadership and handling of demonstrations without necessarily shooting.

According to him, the idea is to modernise the Nigeria police in line with global best practices. (NAN)

