PSC reviews date of appointment for graduates of Police Academy

…Warns IPPIS to desist from capturing Police intakes without Commission’s appointment letters

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has commenced review and approval of a new date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

The Commission has also warned stakeholders involved in the enrollment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPS, to henceforth desist from capturing for payments any Police new intake without an appointment letter issued by the Commission.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Commission’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani made available to newsmen on Wednesday.

The Plenary Meeting of the Police Service Commission began in Abuja on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022 with a review and approval of a new date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy Wudil, Kano.

Ani said,”The Plenary also decided to issue warning letters to all stakeholders involved in the enrollment of persons into the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System IPPS, to henceforth desist from capturing for payments any Police new intake without an appointment letter issued by the Commission.

“The Commission’s Plenary which ends on Thursday, September 29th, 2022 was presided over by the acting Chairman, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi, JSC, retired, and attended by all the Members of the Commission. The Members were , AIG Lawal Bawa, representing the Police, Mr. Austin Braimoh, representing the Media, Hajia Najatu Mohammed, representing the Women, Bar. Rommy Mom, representing Human Rights Organizations, Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, representing the Organized Private Sector and Dr. (Mrs) Ifeoma Adaora Anyanwutaku, Permanent Secretary/ Secretary to the Commission.

Ani revealed that the Commission approved that the date of appointments for graduates of the Police Academy would henceforth be the dates they graduated from the Academy.

He said the Commission also approved that the graduands date of confirmation shall be two years after graduation but on the condition that they sit for and pass the compulsory confirmation and promotion examination.

“The Commission according to the Plenary decision shall be responsible for conducting the Compulsory confirmation and promotion examination for the Officers.

“On the enrollment of Police Officers into the IPPIS platform for payment without appointment letters from the Commission, the Plenary decided that all stakeholders involved in this illegal act should be notified in writing on the dangers of this anomaly and possibly legal implications.

“The acting Chairman said the Commission will continue to work to ensure that the Nigeria Police Force is properly positioned to contribute effectively to nation building and security.

“Justice Ogunbiyi commended Members for their commitment to service and preparedness to give their best in the pursuit of the common good of the Nigerian people,” Ani said.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

