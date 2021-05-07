Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, Commissioner, representing Judiciary in Police Service Commission (PSC), has restated the commission’s commitment to improving election policing, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is contained in a statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations of the commission, on Friday in Abuja.

The statement quoted Ogunbiyi as stating this during a virtual meeting with non-governmental human rights organisations.

He listed those in attendance at the meeting to include: representatives of CLEEN Foundation, the Situation Room as well as Policy and Advocacy Centre (PLAAC).

Ogunbiyi, a retired Supreme Court justice, said that the meeting was to review the challenges of election policing during the 2019 general elections.

She said that the meeting was also aimed at identifying ways of ensuring improvement in the 2023 general elections.

Ogunbiyi stated that police officers, who had been found wanting during the 2019 general elections, would be prosecuted.

According to her, the commission has concluded plans to officially write the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on the status of the offenders, with a view to ensuring their prosecution.

“The commission will be asking the IGP to conclude investigations on the cases of Nigerians who undermined the electoral process during the 2019 general elections and hand over the files to INEC for prosecution,” she said.

Ogunbiyi further said that the commission would play its part in ensuring that the policemen on election duties during the 2023 elections committed themselves to the rules of engagement. (NAN)

