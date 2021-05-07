PSC restates commitment to improving election policing in 2023

 Retired Justice Clara Ogunbiyi, , representing Judiciary Police Service Commission (), has restated the commission’s commitment to improving election policing, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This is contained a statement issued by Mr Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Relations of the commission, on Friday Abuja.

The statement quoted Ogunbiyi as stating this during a virtual meeting with non-governmental human organisations.

He listed those attendance the meeting to include: representatives of CLEEN Foundation, the Situation Room as well as Policy and Advocacy Centre (PLAAC).

Ogunbiyi, a retired Supreme Court justice, said that the meeting was to review the challenges of election policing during the .

She said that the meeting was also aimed identifying ways of ensuring improvement in the 2023 general elections.

Ogunbiyi stated that police officers, who had been found wanting during the , would prosecuted.

According to her, the commission has concluded plans to officially write the acting Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Baba, on the status of the offenders, with a view to ensuring their prosecution.

“The commission will asking the IGP to conclude investigations on the cases of who undermined the electoral process during the and over the files to for prosecution,” she said.

Ogunbiyi further said that the commission would its in ensuring that the policemen on election duties during the 2023 elections committed themselves to the rules of engagement. (NAN)

