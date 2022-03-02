PSC reiterates support for Buhari’s administration

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Presidential Support Committee (PSC), has reiterated its support for the administration of President Mohammadu Buhari.

The Interim Chairman, PSC, State Coordinators Forum, Hon Elijah Ettah disclosed this Wednesday in Abuja during a press conference of the Forum on “national issues and the need for Nigerians to support the government of President Buhari”.

Recall that the PSC was inaugurated under the able leadership of the National Coordinator, Sen Godswill Akpkabio and current Minister, Niger Delta Affairs and as Chairmen of the state chapters, “we appreciate Mr President for the confidence and belief,” he said.

According to him, the National coordinator, Sen Akpabio, has taken it upon himself and proven to have the capacity of managing a monumental organisation like the PSC; the first of its kind in the entire Africa, deeply rooted in different polling units, wards, states and the FCT.

He said, “.At this juncture, we appreciate Mr President for setting up this initiative. We appreciate and affirm our support for the leadership of Sen Godswill Akpabio.”

Ettah stated that the PSC throws its weight behind the All Progressive Congress (APC) administration, adding that the Forum will support whoever the ruling party deems fit for the Presidency as 2023 draws closer.

He stressed that the leadership of Sen Godwill Akpabio is not in contest, adding that his commitment has never been in doubt.

Reacting to the state of the nation as regards scarcity of fuel, the interim chairman said that President Buhari’s administration has able hands and they working tirelessly to ensure that normalcy returns.

