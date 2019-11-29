PSC, Police have issues, but not at war – Commission

The Police Service Commission, PSC, says though there existing issues between the Nigeria Police and the Commission, the two bodies are not at war with each other.

PSC was reacting to media reports that it was at war with Nigeria Police.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the commission, Anthony Ani, even the existing issues will soon be resolved.

Read the statement:

“The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to two front page lead stories in Thisday Newspapers, all related to the appointment and posting of Commissioners of Police to State Commands. The stories were built around a recent Policy by the Commission on the subject matter.

The stories were captioned, “Concerns Mount over Constitutionality of Police Command Appointments” published on Tuesday, November, 26th, 2019 and “PSC writes IG over violation of Policy in CPs appointment”, published today, Thursday, November 28th, 2019.

The Commission wishes to state that it is not in any conflict with the Nigeria Police Force as it relates to the Policy, which it formulated in line with the Constitutional provisions guiding such appointments.

Although there are existing issues between the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force, these issues are gradually being resolved in the interest of both parties and to the greater interest of the Nigerian Nation.

The Commission frowns that what was supposed to be confidential matters involving the two government bodies is being celebrated in the media as if the two parties are on a war path.

The Commission has the Constitutional responsibility to oversight the Police in areas of appointment, promotion and discipline and will continue to abide by this constitutional provision. It will however not carry out this sacred assignment on the pages of newspapers unless there is need to officially inform the public as has always been done whenever necessary.

It feels obliged to advise that the Media should rather than create tension in the system, endeavour to support the two bodies in their efforts to ensure stable polity.

The Commission is regularly engaging with the Nigeria Police Force on any important issue especially as it relates to its Constitutional mandate.