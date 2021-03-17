The Police Service Commission on Wednesday, March 17th, 2021 pledged to partner with SERVICOM Office of the Federation in its determined effort to sanitize operations in the federal bureaucracy. The Commission hosted an advocacy visit of the Agency and the inauguration of its Inter-Ministerial Committee.

Speaking at the Advocacy forum, Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police said SERVICOM Office has contributed greatly in bringing sanity in the ways and means government business is being conducted in Nigeria.

He said the Commission will continue to leverage on the commitment of the Agency to the improvement of service delivery in the public sector to ensure that services in the Commission are citizen friendly and in line with established rules and regulations.

Earlier at the inauguration of the PSC Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Commission, the Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Commission, Abubakar Ismaili said he was aware that today’s civil service has reached its lowest ebb and “It is described as corrupt, nonchalant and undisciplined”. He however charged the newly inaugurated Members of the Inter-Ministerial Committee to work to change the narrative through hard work, creativity and transparency.

He urged them to be honest, hard working and loyal Public Servants “in order to change the general perception of the Civil Service out there”. Alhaji Ismaili said there is hope that the Ministerial Committee, with the necessary support from management, “would meet our expectations and deliver optimally on its onerous mandate”.

Speaking at the Advocacy Forum, the National Coordinator/Chief Executive officer of SERVICPOM, Mrs Nnenna Akajemeli said the success of the Service delivery initiative in the Commission “rests on the shoulders of the leadership of the Commission, hence the need for senior management buy-in”.

The National Coordinator said the Commission’s Management should provide the needed resources to enable the Inter-Ministerial Committee of the Commission to function effectively.

She noted that the Commission has crucial role in determining the success or failure of the Nigeria Police Force adding that this role requires that “the Commission should be citizen-focused in the formulation of policies and guidelines as well as in the recruitment, promotion and discipline of personnel of the Nigeria Police Force”.

