PSC honours past chairmen, looks forward to rewarding 2023

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission says it believes that better days are here for it’s Staff and the Nigeria Police Force as it takes stock of it’s journey so far.

The acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR said at an Awards ceremony in Abuja where past Chairmen of the Commission were honoured with Leadership and Service Awards, that the Commission’s movement to it’s corporate headquarters will be a milestone in the life of the Federal Executive Body constitutionally empowered to appoint promote, dismiss and exercise disciplinary control over persons in the Nigeria Police Force except for the Inspector General of Police.

The Commission is presently occupying scattered offices at the Federal Secretariat complex Phase 1 and phase 3 in Abuja.

Justice Ogunbiyi said the new corporate headquarters will provide a conducive environment for the staff to optimally confront their expected challenging assignment.

She commended Mr. President for the fatherly support and encouragement and noted that the Commission will eternally remain grateful to his abiding faith in seeing that “we have a befitting office accomodation.”

The former Chairmen of the Commission who received the leadership award were Chief Simon Okeke, Mr.Parry Osayande, Chief Mike Okiro and Alhaji Musiliu Smith. Some Staff of the Commission also received awards.

Mrs.Grace Adeyi received the Simon Okeke Award for Integrity; Mrs Shola Amusu,. Parry Osayande award for Honesty; Mr. Sani Hada, Mike Okiro award for Excellence and Mr. Godwin Lawrence, Musiliu Smith award for Dedication to Duty. Innocent Alo was also presented with an award as the pioneer staff of the Commission.

Mr. Austin Braimoh, Honourable Commissioner representing the Media in the Commission who stood in for the acting Chairman before her arrival said the present Management will have the privilege to lead the Commission to the office, a journey he said started 13 years ago.

Mr. Braimoh said the Commission has been a tenant in the Federal Secretariat complex since the past 21 years and noted that hopefully before the next Plenary meeting of the Commission “we would have moved to the new edifice”.