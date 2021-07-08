PSC drops Magu, confirms DIGs, promotes 24 CPs, others

The Police Service Commission has confirmed the acting appointments of three Deputy Inspectors General of Police. The Commission also approved the promotion of twenty four Commissioners of Police to the next rank of Assistant Inspectors General of Police. The Commission however declined the promotion of CP, Ibrahim Magu, former acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The decisions were the highpoints of the Commission’s 12th Plenary Meeting held on Tuesday and Wednesday, 6th and 7th of July, 2021 and presided over by Commission’s Chairman, Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector General of Police.

Similarly the Commission approved the promotion of 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police, to the rank of Commissioners, 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police to Deputy Commissioners and 46 Chief Superintendents of Police to Assistant Commissioners. It also considered and approved the promotion of 10 Superintendents of Police to Chief Superintendents, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Police to Superintendents, 139 Assistant Superintendents of Police, whose names were skipped during the last promotion, to Deputy Superintendents and nine Inspectors to Assistant Superintendents of Police.

The Commission declined the promotion of CP Magu pending clearance from the office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice and the Office of the Inspector General of Police.

The three DIGs whose acting appointments were confirmed by the Commission were Tijanni Baba who replaced Rtd DIG Aminchi Samaila Baraya for North East; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim, who replaced Rtd DIG Ibrahim Larmode, North East and DIG Moses A. Jitoboh who replaced Rtd DIG Ogbizi Michael for South South.

The 24 Commissioners of Police promoted to Assistant Inspectors General of Police were; Usman Nagogo, currently CP Federal Intelligence Bureau, Force Headquarters Abuja; Bala Ciroma, Cp, FCT Command; Ahmad Abdurrahman, NIPPS, Jos; Adeleke Adeyinka Bode, CP, Kebbi State Command; Muri Umar Musa, CP Kaduna State Command; Lawal Jimeta Tanko,( former COMPOL POPOL) and presently Commandant Police Academy Wudil Kano; Dauda Abdulkarim, Commandant Police Traning College Kaduna; Usman Alhassan Belele, CP Research and Development, Force Headquarters Abuja; Adebola Emmanuel Longe, CP. Nasarawa State; Musa Adze, CP Anti Fraud, FCIID, Abuja; Philip Sule, former CP Ebonyi and currently CP SPU Force Headquarters, Abuja; Usman Sule Gomna, CP Jigawa State Command; Adamu Usman, CP Niger State Command; Daniel Sokari Pedro, Deputy Commandant, Police Academy Wudil, Kano; Ahmed Mohammed Azare, CP Taraba Command; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alhaji Sani, CP FCIID Annex Kaduna; Audu Adamu Madaki, former CP Welfare, presently CP, Benue State; Ibrahim Sani Kaoje; NIPPS; John Ogbonnaya Amadi CP Airport Command; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji, CP Kogi State Command; Mohammed Bagega, Kwara State Command; Bello Makwashi, CP Borno State Command, Buba Sanusi, CP Katsina State Command.

The 35 Deputy Commissioners of Police promoted to Commissioners include; Idowu Owohunwa, Principal Staff Officer to the Inspector General of Police; Babaji Sunday, Deputy Commissioner, Operations, FCT Command, Arungwa Udochukwu Nwazue, former DCP, Operations, FCT and currently DCP, Ops Zone 9, Umuahia; Ayuba Elkana, DCP Ops Zamfara State Command; Mohammed Barde, DCP CID, Borno State Command; Abdullahi Mudasiru, DCP Force Intelligence Annex Lagos; Salisu Gedeji, DCP Training FHQs Abuja; Umar Mohammed Na,Isa DCP Ops, Jigawa; Musa Baba, DCP Armament, FHQs Abuja; D.D Kromda; Chollong Gyang DCP, CID Zamfara; and Aliyu Tafida.

Others were; Abubakar Lawal; Aliyu Haruna; Alhassan Aminu, Abdul Umar; Vincent Amakiri; Adewale Harry; A.M Williams; Shettima Zanna; Ebong Eribo, DCP Admin, Bayelsa State Command; Adepoju Ilori, DCP Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters, Okon Okon, DCP, National Defence College, Abuja; Echeng Echeng DCP Zone 13, Ukpo; Sussan Horsfal, fomer DCP CID Airports Command and presently DCP CID, Akwa Ibom State Command; Adeshina Morenkeji, Augustine Arop, former DCP Admin, Akwa Ibom State Command and presently DCP CID, Osun State Command and Bankole Lanre Sikiru, DCP Interpol Lagos among others.

The 52 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include; Akinbayo Olasunkanmi Olasoji, Area Commander, Area B, Apapa, Lagos; Bello Yahaya, ACP Ops, FIB, Abuja; Bakori A. Ibrahim, former PSO to Inspector General of Police and presently Commandant Bayelsa State Task Force on Operation Doo Apo; Adepoju Olugbenga Adewole, Area Commander P, Alagbon Close, Lagos sate Command; Ajide Olayinka;Alice Agba; Sadiq Idris; Mustapha Abubakar; Agbo Godwin; Aliyu Iliya; and Samuel Oke.

Some of the Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to ACPs include; Ibrahim Ada Usman; Jatau Hassan Anga second in command 23 PMF, Lagos; Benjamin Ogungbure; Elechi Raphael Nkem; Shehu Sambo, Makanjuola Abiodun and Abayomi Olugbenga Megbope.

Olusegun Rafiu, Mohammed Awwal yahaya and Ben Kalio were some of the ten Superintendents of Police promoted to Chief Superintendents, while Erhabor Orobosa Henry was one of the 17 DSPs promoted to Superintendents of Police.

Deputy Commissioners of Police who were due for promotion to Commissioners of Police had earlier appeared before the Commission in Plenary where they were interviewed.

The Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the beneficiaries and demanded of them commitment to the service of the Nigerian nation and to operate within the laws of the land and with the fear of God. He said the Commission will continue to ensure that promotions in the Police will follow due process and as and when due.

Ikechukwu Ani

Head, Press and Public Relations

8th July 2021.

