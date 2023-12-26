PSC disowns trending recruitment invitation demanding N2,000 for screening

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has disowned a trending social media publication requesting candidates seeking recruitment as Constables in the Nigeria Police Force to pay N2,000 for screening.

PSC’s spokesman, Mr Ikechukwu Ani, stated in Abuja on Tuesday that: “the commission disowns and disassociates itself from the publication which obviously is fictitious and misleading.’’

Ani stressed that the PSC had stated earlier that the on-going recruitment was entirely free from the registration stage to the conclusion stage which is the medical examination.

He stated also that the decision had not changed and the PSC would not request for the payment of N2,000 to screen candidates.

Ani added that the PSC would no longer tolerate meddlesomeness by fraudsters bent on compromising the recruitment.

He urged prospective candidates to ignore the misleading messages as the Police Recruitment Board was currently sending messages to successful candidates with detailed information on requirements for the screening.

Ani assured that the PSC would ensure that the exercise was transparent, merit-based and it complied with the demands of the Federal Character principles.

He enjoined candidates to resist the temptation to cut corners in an attempt to succeed as strict regulations had been put in place to protect the exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

