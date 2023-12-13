PSC disowns trending 2023 Police special list

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has dismissed trending publication about “2023 Police Special List”.

Head, Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani in a statement said the publication is intended to confuse and further defraud Nigerian youths.

He said,”The attention of the Police Service Commission has been drawn to a fictitious publication titled “2023 Police Special List” and which has been trending in the social media.

“The publication for all intents and purposes is obviously planted to confuse and further defraud Nigerian youths who must have genuinely applied for consideration for recruitment into the Constable cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

“The Police Service Commission wishes to disown the publication in its entirety and to state as follows;That the Police Recruitment Board comprising representatives from virtually all the stakeholders in the Police Sector is the sole authority that is managing the ongoing recruitment exercise and has met and taken decisive decisions on the next stages of the recruitment following the closure of the recruitment portal after the required period of six weeks.

“That the Board under the leadership of the Police Service Commission has as Members representatives from the Nigeria Police Force; Ministry of Police Affairs; the Federal Character Commission; the Police Trust Fund and Police Colleges.

“That the Board will soon announce a detailed programme for the concluding part of the recruitment exercise which will include dates for physical and document screening of candidates; computer based test to be conducted by a reputable government examination body and medical tests.”

Ani noted that the board is desirous of giving the nation a new face of exciting Police Constables that will drive the Federal Government’s policy on effective and efficient internal security architecture.

“The Commission is aware of the hopes of Nigerians for an improved and reliable Police service and is determined to make the expected difference for the overall benefit of the nation.

“Nigerians are advised to discountance the fictitious list and wait for the official announcement of the next stages of the recruitment exercise.

“Meanwhile security Agencies have been directed to fish out these fraudsters for prosecution,” he said.

