PSC dismisses 3 officers, reduces rank of five, reprimands 20

….Treats 43 pending disciplinary matters, Police appeals, petitions

…. Arase says Commission will be conscious of officers welfare but will wield the big stick where necessary

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission on Wednesday, approved the dismissal of three Assistant Superintendents of Police, ASPs and the reduction in rank of an Assistant Commissioner of Police, Chief Superintendent, two Superintendents and one Assistant Superintendent .

A statement by the Head, Press and Public Relations, PSC, Ikechukwu Ani disclosed that the Commission also approved the punishment of severe reprimand to an Assistant Commissioner of Police, a Chief Superintendent of Police, four Superintendents, two Deputy Superintendents and 12 Assistant Superintendents.

“These were highpoints of the 20th Plenary Meeting of the Commission held today at the Corporate Headquarters of the Commission in Jabi, Abuja and presided over by the Commission’s Chairman and former Inspector General of Police, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR.

“The Commission also approved punishment of reprimand to six Officers, one Superintendent and five Assistant Superintendents.

“The Plenary also approved the promotion of 109 senior staff of the Commission,” Ani stated.

He noted that the Chairman of the Commission who presided over the Meeting for the first time congratulated the newly promoted staff for their success in the promotion examination but reminded them that their new status was a call to more sacrifice in their conduct of government business.

According him, Dr. Arase said they must reciprocate this gesture by putting in more efforts in the service of the Commission. He assured that promotion of staff will be a priority during his tenure of Office but noted that the Staff must be ready to improve themselves and be prepared for the challenges ahead.

“The Chairman also called on the Police to ensure that they work within the established laws guiding their operations. He assured them that henceforth disciplinary matters will be handled with dispatch so that Officers who are found wanting will serve their punishments while those who are exonerated are cleared to continue with their career progression without hinderance.

“The Commission Chairman thanked Members of the Commission for their commitment and dedication to the assignment at hand and assured them that he will carry everyone along in the tasking assignment of rebuilding both the Commission and the Nigeria Police Force,” he stated.