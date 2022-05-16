PSC confirms DIG Amadi, promotes Magu, others

The Police Service Commission rose from its 15th Plenary Meeting on Friday May 13th 2022 in Abuja with the confirmation of acting DIG John Ogbonnaya Amadi as a substantive Deputy Inspector General of Police, approved the appointment of Zama Bala Senchi as a Deputy Inspector General of Police and promoted eight Commissioners of Police to Assistant Inspectors General of Police. The Commission also approved the promotion of 23 Deputy Commissioners to the next rank of Commissioners of Police; 31 Assistant Commissioners to Deputy Commissioners of Police and 63 Chief Superintendents of Police promoted to Assistant Commissioners of Police.

Ikechukwu Ani, Head, Press and Public Relations disclosed this in a statement Monday.

He said the Plenary Meeting which began on Wednesday, May 11th 2022 was presided over by Alhaji Musiliu Smith, Chairman of the Commission and former Inspector General of Police. DIG Amadi, currently acting, replaced late DIG Joseph Egbunike and will be representing the South East in the Force Management team while DIG Senchi was the most senior in the AIG cadre.

Other decisions taken by the Commission at the Plenary were the promotion of 57 Deputy Superintendents of Police earlier skipped when their mates were promoted to the next rank of Superintendents. Other categories of Deputy Superintendents of Police such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Course 4, Inspectors Course 37 and regular ASP’s course 25 and 26 were also promoted to Superintendents having met established requirements.

The Commission also promoted 1698 Assistant Superintendents of Police (ASP) to Deputy Superintendents of Police, 6119 Inspectors who attended the recent Departmental Selection Board (DSB) were promoted to ASP11 while 1965 ASP11 were confirmed ASPs. The Commission also approved the conversion of 19 Engineers from General Duty to Specialists and upgraded to the rank of Deputy Superintendents of Police which is the statutory entry level for Pilots and Aircraft maintenance engineers in line with Aviation scheme of service.

The eight Commissioners of Police promoted to AIGs were; CP Mustafa Magu Ibrahim who is the most senior in the CP cadre and who missed the last two promotions after returning to the Police; Abraham Egong Ayim; Okunlola Kola Kamaldeen; Andrew Amieengheme; Akeera Mohammed Younous; Celestine Amechi Elumelu; Ngozi Vivian Onadeko and Danladi Bitrus Lalas (Airwing).

The new 23 Commissioners of Police are; Taiwo Olusola Jesubiyi, former DC, Admin and Finance, Akwa Ibom State Command; Kolawole Olajide former DC, Force CID Annex, Alagbon, Lagos; Julius Alawari Okoro, former DC, Maritime, Lagos; Adelesi Ebunoluwa Oluwarotimi, former DC DFA, Kwara State Command; George Chijioke Chuku, fomer DC Ops Ebonyi State Command; Paul Alifa Omata, former DC Ops, Kwara State Command; Effiong Dominic Edem, former DC Ops, Zone 2 Lagos; Yusuf Adesina Akeem, presently at the National Defence College; Mary Gbemudu George, former DC, Anti Human Trafficking Abuja; Etim Oqua Efiom, former DC Ops FHQ, Abuja; Mohammed Yakubu, former DC SCID Anambra Command; Ganiyu Alhaji Salami, former DC ZCID Zone11 Osogbo; Magaji Kontagora Ahmed, former, DC Ops, Lagos State Command; Kolo Yusufu, presently O/c IGP Special Tactical Squad & TIU; Bzigu Yakaba Kwazhi Dali, presently on secondment to ECOWAS Commission, Guinea, Bisau; Ahmed Ammani, presently at the National Defence College; Afolabi Babatola Adeniyi, former DC, Ops Yobe State Command; Njoku Henry Eronini, former DC, JTF, Yenagoa, Bayelsa State; Abiodun Oladimeji Asabi; Dankwara Adamu Mohammed, former DC, SPU FHQ, Abuja; Mohammed Usaini Gumel, former DC TIU FHQ, Abuja; Ogundele Ayodeji, former DC Central Intelligence, Force CID Annex, Lagos and Idris Nagoyo, former 2i/c Force Animal branch.

The 31 Assistant Commissioners of Police promoted to Deputy Commissioners include: Peter Ugochukwu Ezebuike, Anambra State Command, Gabriel Onyilo Elaigwu, NIPSS; Ajewole Adebayo, Provost Headquarters Annex, Lagos; Emefile Tony Osifo, 54 PMF Onitsha; Umar Ahmed Chuso, Ops Delta State Command; Mohammed Abubakar Guri, Mopol 45, Abuja; Aina Adesola Police Training School Oyin Akoko; Uduak Otu Ita, Ogun State Command; Sylverster Edogbanya Nnewi Area Command, Anambra; Naziru Bello Kankarofi, Ikot-Ekpene Area Command, Akwa Ibom; Nendel Joseph Gomwalk Life Camp Area Command, FCT; Tijani Olaiwola Fatai, Finance and Admin Zone 2, Lagos; Wilson Aniefiok Akpan Ops, Kwara State Command; Morkwap Dongshal, 39 PMF Osun; Abdullateef Ajape Yusuf, Commander 69 PMF Toto, Nasarawa State and Audu Garba Bosso, Area Commander, Ugo-Niyi Orhinmwon, Edo State amongst others.

The Commission re-confirmed its earlier approval for the rectification/harmonization of promotion date and proper placement of eight Chief Superintendents of Police and subsequently promoted them to the rank of Assistant Commissioners of Police. They are Sunday David Ogenyi; Andrew Simon Ali; Manger Iorlumun Fergus; Juliet Ireju Barasau; Moses Aikuola; Francis Osagie Irabo; Ahijo Ditina Lawson and Ukponge Ephraim. The Commission also approved the promotion of another set of 55 CSPs to ACPs, which included; Janet Ademuyiwa Salami, Oyo State Command; Francis Ebhuoma, Lagos State Command; Iliyasu Tanko Doma X Squad, SCID, Kaduna and Ogonnaya Okpara, DPO, Ogui road, Enugu State Command.

Two Superintendents of Police skipped in the earlier promotion – Adebayo Olayinka and Abdulrazaq Bello, were promoted to the next rank of Chief Superintendents of Police. Some DSPs promoted to SPs were: Ibrahim Lawan Rano, SPU Base 7 Abuja and Lucas Yohanna, Adamawa State Command, Nnadozie Peter, Enugu State Command; Chinemelu Martholomew, Force Headquarters; Christopher Umukoro; Suleiman Yahaya, PPRO Adamawa Command and Umar Sani;

One thousand, six hundred and ninety eight (1,698) Assistant Superintendents of Police promoted to Deputy Superintendents of Police include; Yesuf Umar Faruk, IGPs Secretariat; Okwor Lovina Obiageli, B Division, Awka, Anambra State Command; Esson Aigutun, PMF 38 Akwanga; Roseline Damilola Ogunleye, Ojaoba Division, Osun State; Sunday Ogodo Ogbodo, Enugu State Command; Daniel Ndukwe, PPRO, Enugu State Command; Rabiu Shittu, 24 PMF, Zamfara State Command; Ochenehi Mathew, Commander, Judges Protection Unit, Force Headquarters; Eziulo Susan Uchenna, CPS, Umuahia; Tochukwu Ogalagu, Force Legal Department; Kunde Lovet Hambadoon, Gwagwa Division, FCT; Ugwu Regina, Anambra State Command; Iguisi Usunobun, 44 PMF, Abuja; Odetayo Owolabi Iniobong, Ago Okota Division, Lagos; Ani Dennis Ekene, CPS Awka; Johnson Agwu, CPS Onitsha; Grace Ishaya Waziri, Force Headquarters, Abuja; Adigo Peace Uloma, Force PROs Office; Eboko Okwudrichi Egwu, Independence Layout Division, Enugu; Ayuba Felix, Kogi State Command; Eze Chidebere, PRO, Force Medical; Kwaghiri Fanen, Kwara State Command; Obeji Ibeabuchi Eric, CPS Umuahia and Agbelemose Deborah Busola, Ojaoba Division, Kwara Command.

Others include Obasi, Theresa Nkechi, Anambra Command; Tukur Abdullahi; Opayemi Kadara; Mavi Ogbaudu; Chukwuegbo Nnaemeka; Elvis Ibe; Osondu Ifeanyichukwu, Unit Commander 3PMF, Enugu; Aneke Nkechi Loveth, Intel Command Onitsha; Akuma Igbota Irene Ifeoma, CPS Awka, Ozoeze Victoria Chekwubechukwu; Omeoga Princess, CPS Umuahia; Loveday Chibuike Ukaenyi, Nsukka Division, Enugu, Ambi Kadiri, Nasarawa State Command, Awa Henry Ifeanyi, CP Monitoring Unit, Abia State Command, Ruth Danladi, Crack Squad, FCT Command; Orji Linda, State CID, Port-Harcourt and Idris Ibrahim Shippo

DSP Musa Garba Kuta, one of the Members of the Police Airwing whose conversion were approved by the Commission was promoted to the rank of Superintendent of Police while others were promoted to DSPs. They include; ASP Ajama Samuel Timi; Inspector Haliru Badamasi, Inspector Erigbara Franklin; Inspector Ihukor Sixtus Valentine; Inspector Kanja Victor; Inspector Jimoh Samuel; Inspector Ezeme Charles; Inspector Aruleba Kayode and Inspector Adedosu Adeyemi. Others upgraded and promoted to DSPs were; Sgt. Ekheomo Fredrick; Sgt. Oyejobi Olusegun; Sgt. Nweke Chekwube; Sgt Abel Ukpong; Sgt. Uba Shedrach; Sgt. Igba Joseph; Sgt. Ibukun Benson and CPL. Bello Suleiman.

The Commission also approved the Confirmation of unconfirmed Assistant Superintendents of Police ASP11 to ASP 1. They include Egbo Obianuju Rosemary, Department of Operations, Delta State Command; Sanusi Hammari, Sokoto state Command; Zakka Bulus, FCT Command; Elegbe Kudirat Omolola, Lagos Command and Okpaleke Felix, Police Staff College Jos amongst others. .Inspector Kenneth Asogwa, Anambra State Command; Thaddeus Utazi, Zone 13 Zonal Command Ukpo; Aliyu Okajine, FIB, Kaduna and Abdullahi Ndakolo, Niger Command were among the Inspectors elevated to the rank of ASP11.

Chairman of the Commission, Musiliu Smith congratulated the promoted Officers and charged them to redouble their efforts in the service of their fatherland. He said the Commission will continue to monitor their performance and will not hesitate to discipline any Officer found wanting in the discharge of his/her duties.

