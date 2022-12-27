PSC condemns killing of Bolanle Raheem, demands immediate report from investigation

…Calls for more training on weapon management

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission, PSC, has condemned killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station Ajah, in Lagos State on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement signed by Ikechukwu Ani, the Head, Press and Public Relations Unit on Tuesday.

According to Ani, the Commission condemned the unprovoked killing, describing the action as irresponsible and savage act.

It therefore directs that the Police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward its report to the Commission for consideration and further disciplinary action.

He stated,”The Police Service Commission has received with shock the news of unprovoked killing of a harmless Nigerian, a lawyer, Mrs Bolanle Raheem, who was alleged to have been shot and killed by a Policeman attached to Ajiwe Police Station Ajah, in Lagos State on Sunday, December 25th, 2022.

“The Commission condemns this irresponsible and savage act.

It directs that the Police leadership should hasten investigation into the matter and forward its report to the Commission for consideration and further disciplinary action.”

Ani added,”The Commission also calls on the Police to put in place a formidable programme for further training of its men in weapon handling as the case of unprovoked shooting and killing of innocent Nigerians has become worrisome.

“The Commission notes that the Police by its creation and constitutional mandate are expected to protect and save lives and not the other way round.”

Ani further stated that the acting Chairman of the Commission, Justice Clara Bata Ogunbiyi JSC rtd CFR, on behalf of the Management and Staff commiserate with the Family of the deceased especially her husband who was driving her home when they were accosted by the trigger happy Police man.