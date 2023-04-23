PSC commiserates with IGP, Imo Command over gruesome murder of 5 officers

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has commiserated with the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and the Imo state Police Command on the gruesome murder of five Police Officers on duty on Friday, at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

The PSC made this known through a statement signed by its Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

Ani stated that the Commission was deeply pained on the circumstances leading to the unprovoked murder of the Police Officers who were on duty to protect lives and properties in the area.

He stated,”The Police Service Commission wishes to commiserate with the Inspector General of Police, Alkali Baba Usman and the Imo state Police Command on the gruesome murder of five Police Officers on duty on Friday, April 21st, 2023 at Okpala junction in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area of Imo State.

“The Commission is deeply pained on the circumstances leading to the unprovoked murder of the Police Officers who were on duty to protect lives and properties in the area.

“The Commission’s hearts go to their families and loved ones and pray that God will give them the Fortitude to bear this avoidable and irreparable loss.”

He added,”The Commission wishes to encourage the Nigeria Police Force to reenact its indomitable fighting spirit to apprehend the deviants and ensure they are brought to Justice.

“The Commission also expects that the Imo State Command should accord the deceased Police Officers a befitting ceremonial burial rites meant for heroes who have laid their lives for peace loving Nigerians.”

Chairman of the Commission, Dr. Solomon Arase, CFR, IGP rtd said the Commission would continue to partner with the Nigeria Police Force to ensure that Police Officers on duty are provided with necessary gadgets to protect themselves and fence off marauding terror gangs causing havoc across the nation.